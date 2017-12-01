Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's Compensation Committee and Board of Directors have approved the award of 800,000 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants. The 800,000 RSUs vest in six months subject to receipt of shareholder and Exchange approval and carry no award price. Shareholder approval is being sought at the Company's next AGM.

On November 3, 2017, Millennial announced that it had adopted a restricted share units plan (the "Plan") which provides for the issuance of up to 2,000,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs"). Each RSU, when it vests, entitles the holder to acquire one common share (the "RSU Shares") of the Company. Any RSU Shares issued are subject to a four month resale restriction imposed by TSX Venture Exchange policies which ends four months after the award of the RSU.

The award of the 800,000 RSUs represents the balance of the RSUs available under the Plan. No further RSU awards can be made under the Plan.

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp, please contact investor relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

President and CEO, Director

