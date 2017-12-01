NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 01, 2017) - dotdigital group, the parent company behind dotmailer, a leading email and cross-channel marketing automation platform, announced the acquisition of Comapi, an omnichannel messaging platform. The acquisition is further proof of the continued investment we're making in the dotmailer platform to maintain its position as a best-of-breed marketing automation solution.

Just as email marketing became marketing automation, today's forward-thinking marketer is increasingly seeking an omnichannel marketing solution. This acquisition enables faster product innovation to better meet the needs of future marketers, extending our proposition to include mobile messaging comprising of SMS, social media channels and live chat tools.

Comapi is already a successful brand with strong growth and revenues within the CPaaS market and, with dotdigital's full support, will continue to work directly with its customers, which include Gap, eBay, TSB, British Airways, Carphone Warehouse and Collect Plus. dotmailer and Comapi already have numerous shared clients which include Superdry, Hayes Recruitment, Daisy Group and betting giant Ladbrokes.

"By adding Comapi to our business, dotdigital is executing its vision to provide our customers with an omnichannel marketing automation platform," said Milan Patel, CEO of dotdigital group.

"Comapi has built an impressive platform which, integrated with our software, will allow our customers access to the next generation of consumer engagement marketing technology, aiding retention and boosting our competitive advantage in securing new customers. We are pleased to welcome the Comapi team and look forward to supporting their business plan and introducing their technology to our global customers."

Comapi's Managing Director Paul Putman, who was involved in the deal, commented on how the merger will have a positive impact on the CPaaS market:

"We are all excited by the opportunity the acquisition represents. It enables Comapi to accelerate its plan and take advantage of the rapid growth in the CPaaS and conversational commerce market. I also believe that with this acquisition, the dotdigital group of companies will be the obvious technology providers of choice to any business or software platform that needs to communicate with consumers over digital, social and mobile channels."

Comapi has been supported by various funders which has helped it to develop and grow over the last 16+ years. Technology Venture Partners LLP's Nick Simmonds commented on how the news marks a successful exit for Comapi's previous funders:

"It has been a pleasure working with Paul Putman and the team at Comapi and we are delighted with the way in which the company has developed into a technology leader in the conversational messaging market space. We wish the company every success for the future."

We were already excited about the future, and we are even more so with today's news. Please join me in welcoming the Comapi team into the dotfamily.

About dotmailer

dotmailer is an email marketing automation platform that empowers B2B, B2C and ecommerce businesses. A subsidiary of dotdigital Group PLC (LSE: DOTD), the software enables marketers in 150 countries to use advanced data to design, test and send powerful automated campaigns. As well as being a Magento Premier Technology Partner, dotmailer also integrates seamlessly with other world-class ecommerce platforms and CRMs.

About Comapi

Headquartered in the UK with approximately 30 employees, Comapi has built a scalable software platform that allows businesses to communicate with their consumers across multiple conversational messaging channels including the growing market for live chat. Comapi's heavy investment in technology allows it to compete in the CPaaS (communication platform as a service) and ARN markets (alerts, reminders and notification), providing a flexible API (application programming interface) based omni-channel messaging platform and toolkit that facilitates easy integration and rapid deployment to businesses requiring a personalized and two-way customer engagement solution.

