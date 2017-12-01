CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy") (TSX: TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2017 on Total Energy's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2017. The ex-dividend date is December 28, 2017.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to oil and natural gas producers operating in North America, Australia and other international markets. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

