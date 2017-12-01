BIIB Stock Is Primed for Higher PricesThe markets are absolutely on fire and the indices are consistently forging new highs. The biotechnology sector has been lagging behind the major market indices because this sector has yet to move beyond its highs set in 2015. As of late, this sector has begun to move higher. As a result, I have been looking for compelling investments in this space, stocks that are ready to play catch-up.This is why I am focusing on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock; I have reason to believe that higher prices are on the horizon. Aside from it just being a biotechnology stock, my beliefs are based on a number of technical indications.

