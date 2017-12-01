sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

270,08 Euro		+2,061
+0,77 %
WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037 Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
268,30
269,01
17:12
267,20
268,05
17:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC270,08+0,77 %