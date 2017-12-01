JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

Nasdaq Trading Symbol: GOLD

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 1 December 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of applicant: RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of scheme: Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Period of return: From: 1 June 2017 To: 30 November 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance of unallotted 1 844 018 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each securities under scheme(s) from previous return: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Less: Number of securities 9 806 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under issued/allotted under scheme(s) the Randgold Resources Limited Share Option during period (see LR3.5.7G): Scheme; and 68 350 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 1 765 862 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each not yet issued/allotted at end of period: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of contact: Martin Welsh ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1534 735333 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

