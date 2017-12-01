TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CDC)(OTC: CADIF)(FRANKFURT: CIV1) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") announced today that at the meeting of shareholders of the Company held Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 it resulted in those directors nominated as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular (a copy of which can be found on SEDAR.COM - October 26, 2017) being elected.

In addition to the nominees elected at the meeting of shareholders, the directors of the Company at a meeting following appointed Rahim Allani to the board of directors. Mr. Allani has been involved in capital markets for 20 years, and currently is the head of Canada for OCI Inc, an advisory firm focused on cross border mergers, acquisitions and financing. Mr. Allani has a MBA from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University and a Honours BA from the University of Toronto.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, we are pleased to have Rahim join the board of Cadillac. Rahim brings a wealth of experience to the Board, particularly in the areas of international capital markets and public company development, which will be important as Cadiallc enters new phases of growth," stated Norman Brewster, CEO of the Company.

For more information regarding Cadillac or the shares issuances, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Norman Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416 203-7722

www.cadillacventures.com



