Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Pivot Pharmaceuticals Obtains Receipt from BCSC for Final Non-Offering Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: PVOTF) ("Pivot" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed and obtained a receipt for its final non-offering prospectus from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The final prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and its currently issued securities and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Pivot received conditional approval from the CSE for the listing of the Company's Common Shares on November 17, 2017, subject to the completion of customary requirements of the CSE, including the receipt of all required final documentation. The CSE provides "a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets." As a "Designated Stock Exchange" all securities on the CSE are both RRSP and TFSA eligible. Pivot's Common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB.

Led by an experienced team of pharmaceutical executives, Pivot continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio of drug delivery technologies for cannabinoids, resulting in the industry's largest portfolio of healthcare therapeutics. The Government of Canada's proposed new cannabis regulations will accelerate the execution of Pivot's business strategy and the Company will seek all applicable licenses. Pivot's Board of Directors announces that it has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of Absorbent Concepts Inc.

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals using innovative drug delivery platform technologies. Pivot's wholly-owned medical cannabis products division, Pivot Green Stream Health Solutions Inc. ("PGS" or "Pivot Green Stream"), conducts research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. PGS has acquired worldwide rights to BiPhasix™ Transdermal Drug Delivery platform technology (topical), Solmic Solubilisation technology (oral) and Thrudermic Transdermal Nanotechnology (transdermal) for the delivery and commercialization of cannabinoid, cannabidiol (CBD), and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-based products. PGS' initial product development candidates will include topical treatments for women's sexual dysfunction (PGS-N005), as well as psoriasis (PGS-N007), and an oral product (PGS-N001) for cancer supportive care. PGS will seek to register these as Natural Health Products ("NHP") for consumers. Products following the NHP pathway have shorter development cycles and can generate revenue faster than traditional pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.PivotPharma.com.

Cautionary Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may be forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Pivot or Pivot Green Stream, or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. While management believes that final approval for listing on the CSE is forthcoming numerous factors could delay that approval or cause the denial of such approval. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, such as the failure to meet the conditions imposed by the CSE or other securities regulators, the level of business and consumer spending, the amount of sales of Pivot's products, the competitive environment within the industry, the ability of Pivot to continue to expand its operations, the level of costs incurred in connection with Pivot's expansion efforts, economic conditions in the industry, and the financial strength of Pivot's customers and suppliers. Pivot does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are also directed to consider all other risks and uncertainties.

