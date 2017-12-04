SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/03/17 -- Taste Ireland, Australia's largest distributor of Irish and UK foods, will raise the freshness and availability of Ireland's iconic food brands in Australia with a new end-to-end freight solution from DHL.

The solution will see DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, ship Taste Ireland's products -- including much-loved Irish labels like Tayto crisps and Barry's Tea -- on direct sailings to Australia, selected to minimize transit times and the risks of in-transit food expiry. To ensure freshness of the food items, DHL will utilize its reefers -- refrigerated containers -- to ship temperature-sensitive products.

Prior to shipping, DHL will consolidate and pack Taste Ireland's high volumes of orders -- from customers including major supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths as well as most Irish pubs in Australia -- to reduce container numbers and subsequently optimize transport costs and times for the distributor.

We chose to work with DHL because of their exemplary track record in handling time-sensitive food shipments with strict compliance, accuracy, and efficiency," said Eamon Eastwood, CEO, Taste Ireland. "As our business continues to grow at breakneck speed, we needed a forwarder who could not only simplify and speed up our shipping process across numerous line items, but give us full visibility of and confidence in our shipments' freshness when they arrive at each customer's door."

To further expedite the delivery process, DHL will also pre-clear Taste Ireland's shipments with Australian customs prior to their arrival, as well as offering door-to-door airfreight for more urgent shipments. Doing so ensures DHL can swiftly deliver shipments across the final mile to Taste of Ireland's warehouses for unpacking and retail distribution, supported by regular reports and status updates through all stages of each shipment's journey.

Tony Boll, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding South Pacific, said, "We're excited to be helping Taste Ireland as it makes the leap from SME to global supplier of repute, by giving them total visibility and compliance across every facet of the logistics process as well as the support of our world-class customs clearance processes."

"Outsourcing the entire supply chain to a single trusted logistics provider gives importers like Taste Ireland huge freedom to extend their horizons," said Tony Boll, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding South Pacific. "The time previously spent on in-house logistics management can now go into how Taste Ireland markets and sells Ireland's favorite foods to meet untapped and increasingly hungry demand throughout Australia and the South Pacific."

