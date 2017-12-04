Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Dec 4, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) decided at its board meeting today on changes in corporate management.Akiyoshi Morita will resign as Outside Director at the General Meeting of Shareholders in late March 2018. Kiyoshi Nishioka (Adviser, Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, The University of Tokyo) will be elected Director at the same General Meeting of Shareholders, and take office on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders.Akira Koinuma will resign as Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the General Meeting of Shareholders in late March 2018. Yukio Obara, Outside Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board, will also resign at the same General Meeting of Shareholders. Meanwhile, Tetsu Moriki (Senior Corporate Fellow, General Manager, Legal & Intellectual Property Department) will be elected Audit & Supervisory Board Member, and Setsu Onishi (Director, NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.) will be appointed Outside Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board.Robert C. Whitten (Assistant to President; Supervisor of the Carbons Business Integration Promotion Team) will resign as Corporate Officer effective December 31, 2017. He will be appointed Advisor to Showa Denko Carbon, Inc. on January 1, 2018. Tatsuharu Arai (General Manager, Petrochemicals Division; officer in charge of Oita Complex) will resign as Managing Corporate Officer effective January 3, 2018. He will become President of Union Showa K.K. on January 4.There will be the following changes in corporate officers' responsibilities as from January 4:Jun Tanaka (Managing Corporate Officer; Chief Technology Officer; officer in charge of Electronic Chemicals and Functional Chemicals divisions, Business Development Center, Isesaki and Tatsuo plants, and Corporate R&D Department) will additionally supervise Higashinagahara Plant. Takayuki Sato (General Manager of Electronics Materials Division and Manager of Power Semiconductor Project; officer in charge of Chichibu Plant) will concurrently serve as General Manager, Marketing Department, of Electronics Materials Division.Taichi Nagai (officer in charge of Production Technology, Energy & Electricity, and CSR departments as well as Chairman of Safety Measures Committee) will become General Manager of Production Technology Department and additionally supervise SPS Innovation Department. Koichi Nishimura (General Manager of Industrial Gases Division; officer in charge of Basic Chemicals Division as well as Kawasaki and Higashinagahara plants; President of Showa Denko Gas Products Co., Ltd.) will stop supervising Higashinagahara Plant. Toshiharu Kato (Chief Financial Officer; General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department; officer in charge of Information Systems Department) will resign as General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department, and become officer in charge of the department. Hiroshi Daio (General Manager of Ceramics Division; officer in charge of Yokohama and Shiojiri plants) will concurrently serve as Alumina Project Manager. Takuji Yamamoto (General Manager of Production Technology Department; officer in charge of SPS Innovation Department) will become Assistant to President in charge of AI Strategy Promotion.Furthermore, two new corporate officers will be appointed on January 4. They are Hirotsugu Fukuda (General Manager of Olefins Department, Petrochemicals Division) and Klaus Unterharnscheidt (President of SHOWA DENKO CARBON Holding GmbH). Fukuda will become General Manager of Petrochemicals Division and officer in charge of Oita Complex, while continuing to serve as General Manager of Olefins Department.Yoshiyuki Nishimura (Assistant to President in charge of market development for electronics and battery materials) and Tetsu Moriki will resign as Senior Corporate Fellows on January 3. Nishimura will become Counselor to Advanced Battery Materials Division. Moriki will become Assistant to President on January 4, before assuming the post of Audit & Supervisory Board Member in March.Hiroshi Uchida (General Manager of Uchida Laboratory, Institute for Advanced and Core Technology, Business Development Center) will resign as Corporate Fellow on January 3 and become Counselor to Business Development Center on January 4. Yoshikazu Sakamoto (General Manager of Aluminum Rolled Products Division) will resign as Corporate Fellow and become Advisor to Showa Denko Sakai Aluminum. Kenzo Hanawa (General Manager of Hanawa Laboratory, Institute for Advanced and Core Technology, Business Development Center) will resign as Corporate Fellow and become Counselor to Business Development Center. Masaharu Tochigi (Production Technology Department) will also resign as Corporate Fellow. He will become Counselor to Showa Aluminum Can Corporation on January 4, and Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the company in late March.Meanwhile, two new Corporate Fellows will be appointed on January 4. They are Nobuhide Ueyama (President of Tsurusaki Kyodo Doryoku K.K.) and Akiyoshi Kano (Legal & Intellectual Property Department). As of late March next year, the Board of Directors will consist of Hideo Ichikawa (Representative Director; Chairman of the Board), Kohei Morikawa (Representative Director; President and CEO); Jun Tanaka, Hidehito Takahashi, Keiichi Kamiguchi, and Toshiharu Kato (Directors); as well as Tomofumi Akiyama, Masaharu Oshima and Kiyoshi Nishioka (Outside Directors). In addition, Saburo Muto and Tetsu Moriki will serve as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Hiroyuki Tezuka, Kiyomi Saito, and Setsu Onishi as Outside Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.