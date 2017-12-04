Saudi Stock Exchange will transform its post-trade infrastructure



Nasdaq to deliver new cash and derivatives clearing, central securities depository (CSD) and post-trade risk management technologies



RIYADH, N.Y. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and Nasdaq have officially signed an agreement to transform Tadawul's post-trade technology infrastructure, which includes registry, depository and risk management technologies. In addition to the post-trade area, Nasdaq will continue to support the existing trading and market surveillance technology at Tadawul.



The new post-trade technology, will replace Tadawul's current registry, depository, clearing and settlement solution, which was implemented in 2001. In addition to introducing a new central counterparty clearing solution, this transformation will enable both Tadawul and market participants to introduce new asset classes to the market and offer new services to the investors. Furthermore, these changes will increase efficiency, effectiveness and further growth of the market, supported by a modern flexible and efficient technology that reduces risks in the post-trade area in compliance with international best practices and standards.



This transformation is expected to be complete during second half of 2020.



"We are very keen on investing in cutting-edge technologies to offer a fast and efficient Post Trade platform," said Eng. Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO, The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). "This crucial step goes hand in hand with all the market enhancements we have undertaken to integrate securities trading in Saudi Arabia with global equity markets and enhance post trade infrastructure and efficiency for local and foreign investors."



"The ambition of Tadawul to become an innovative, world-leading exchange company is not only admirable but inspiring to our industry," said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. "By addressing the demand to overhaul, modernize and evolve its post-trade infrastructure, this demonstrates a clear vision by Tadawul to attract capital - both domestic and foreign - and present Riyadh as a major financial destination with best-in-class technology operating at its core. As a long-term partner, we are proud to be supporting Tadawul in their ambitious efforts and incredibly bright future."



Nasdaq's market infrastructure technologies, including trading, real-time risk, index, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems are operated in more than 100 marketplaces, regulators, clearinghouses and central securities depositories across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.



About Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is the sole entity authorized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the kingdom's securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. The Saudi stock market is the 26th largest stock market among the 67 members of the World Federation of Exchanges and is the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising 48 percent of total GCC market capitalization and 73 percent of value traded.



For more information see: www.tadawul.com.sa/wps/portal/tadawul/home/



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



