Prototype Projects Announces Major New Investment in 3D Printing Technology at Royston Headquarters

ROYSTON, England, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART MACHINES ADD FURTHER CAPACITY AND CUT LEAD TIMES

Prototype Projects has announced a major new investment in four state-of-the-art ProJet SLA 3D printing machines.

The new machines from 3D Systems will replace Prototype Projects' suite of Viper SLA machines, which have been the backbone of the company's SLA 3D Printing operation.

Prototype Projects has a strong track record of technology investment to increase capacity, shorten lead times and offer new improved services to its customers.

The new Projet SLA machines will be housed in the dedicated 3D Printing Suite at Prototype Projects, which was opened in July 2016 by local MP Sir Oliver Heald to provide specialist SLA, SLS, FDM and PolyJet technologies.

Justin Pringle, Managing Director of Prototype Projects commented: "It's always been our strategy to invest in the latest technologies. It's important because as prototyping specialists our customers expect us to expand our service range and deliver a consistently high level of quality.

"At the same time so we can provide increased capacity and shortened lead times for our customers.

"Our previous capital investments have included the dedicated 3D Printing suite last year, new CNC machines and increased laser sintering inventory prior to that."

The latest new 3D printing machines are three ProJet 6000's and a ProJet 7000, all of which are capable of delivering SLA parts with higher precision, accuracy and quality than previous generations.

Justin Pringle continued: "The ProJet generation of SLA machines represents a significant step up in our SLA prototyping capabilities. This technology is an attractive choice for engineering and product design professionals in Cambridge and beyond with even the most stringent and exacting of requirements."

Design engineers wishing to know more are encouraged to speak to Prototype Projects on 01763 249760, visit the website at http://www.prototypeprojects.com or arrange a visit to view the 3D Printing suite.

Prototype Projects is an expert prototyping and model making bureau that provides rapid prototyping, model making, 3D Printing, vacuum casting and CNC services. The company has a dedicated 3D Printing suite offering four 3D Printing technologies, including a dedicated SLA facility for medical device prototyping.

As well as its core prototyping and model making services, Prototype Projects offers laser cutting, dyeing and spray painting, smoothing, blasting and finishing to a range of specifications as well as supplementary product design and consultancy services.

http://www.prototypeprojects.com/new-sla-3d-printing-machines/

