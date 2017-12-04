Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded basic design engineering services assignment for Beyhan II Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant in Turkey

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 4 December 2017 09:00 CEST

Kalehan Murat Enerji Üretim A.S. has awarded Pöyry with the basic design engineering services assignment for the Beyhan II Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) project in Turkey. The assignment includes preparation of basic design with special emphasis on risk analysis for the dam and related structures, which will help determine the investment decision.

Beyhan II is currently at project design stage and construction work has not yet started. It is planned to be an earth fill clay core dam on the Murat River near the village of Beyhan in Palu district, Elazig Province, Turkey. On completion the project will have an installed capacity of 320 MW and an annual power generation of 710 GWh.

"Kalehan Energy Group is happy to extend their existing fruitful co-operation with Pöyry in the Beyhan 2 Project" said Mr. Keles, CEO of Kalehan Murat.

"Delivering clean, renewable energy projects in this region further strengthens Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consultancies" says Richard Pinnock, President of Pöyry's Energy Business Group.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2/2017.

Additional information:

Enver Abiral

Head of Hydropower, Energy Business Group, Turkey

Pöyry

Tel +90 530 068 9555

Did you know? Pöyry is one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consulting companies. Pöyry has been involved in hydropower projects totalling over 100 GW of installed capacity combined.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

