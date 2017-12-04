Cannabis Sativa Inc.: Online Medical Marijuana Evaluations Provider PrestoDoctor Expanding its Services into New York

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PrestoDoctor, is expanding its online medical marijuana recommendation services into New York. PrestoDoctor currently serves patients via both their online platform and with dispensary kiosks operating in California and Nevada and will now extend their online services to patients located in the State of New York.

To use PrestoDoctor's online services, interested patients must sign up for an account and complete a profile. They are then eligible to choose an appointment time and video chat with one of PrestoDoctor's licensed physicians. Patients can immediately receive a digital recommendation and an official copy will arrive in the mail a few days later.

"New York is a heavily populated area and has a high opiate addiction," said Robert Tankson, Co-Founder and COO of PrestoDoctor. "Through PrestoDoctor we want to bring a safer option to the New York area for pain treatment as well as treatment of other medical conditions."

Opioid addiction is America's 50-state epidemic, according to the New York Times. Heroin and other opioids are highly effective painkillers that include oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl. In 2015, overdoses from opioids killed more than 30,000 people. However, medical cannabis has potential as an opioid replacement with a small body of evidence suggesting that marijuana is effective for chronic pain.

"We want to allow patients to access medicinal marijuana with the same ease and efficiency as other forms of prescription drugs", said Robert Tankson, Co-Founder and COO of PrestoDoctor. "All PrestoDoctor doctors are licensed with the state medical boards of the state in which the consultations are provided."

In 2014, New York legalized medical marijuana, being the 23rd state to allow medical marijuana in some form. A year later in support of telemedicine services, New York became the 22nd state to enact a telemedicine commercial reimbursement statute. This law requires commercial insurers to cover services provided via telemedicine and telehealth.

"We appreciate and applaud all the hard work and diligence the Presto Doctor team has done to expand its service into the New York market", said Cannabis Sativa President David Tobias.

About Presto Doctor:

PrestoDoctor ("Presto") https://prestodoctor.com offers the greatest privacy and convenience while still offering fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. Presto allows you to receive your medical marijuana recommendation from the comfort of your own home (currently, in California, Nevada and New York only) - easy, fast, private. Presto is a member of the American Telemedicine Association and is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. Furthermore, Presto's doctors are licensed with the appropriate state medical boards and complete periodic marijuana training courses.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, owns patent pending and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor ( https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals, (https//:wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender ( https//:ibudtender.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

