WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.12.2017 | 10:53
PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, December 4

BELLWAY p.l.c.

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:Bellway p.l.c.
Name of scheme:1. Bellway plc (2003) Savings Related Share
Option Scheme (2003 SRSOS)

2. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (2013 SRSOS)
Period of return:From:1 June 2017To:30 November 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2003 SRSOS: 29,984
2013 SRSOS: 428,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):2003 SRSOS: Nil
2013 SRSOS: Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):2003 SRSOS: Nil
2013 SRSOS: 1,884
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2003 SRSOS: 29,984
2013 SRSOS: 426,116
Name of contact:Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0191 2170717

