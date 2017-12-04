BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, December 4
BELLWAY p.l.c.
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|Name of applicant:
|Bellway p.l.c.
|Name of scheme:
|1. Bellway plc (2003) Savings Related Share
Option Scheme (2003 SRSOS)
2. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (2013 SRSOS)
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 June 2017
|To:
|30 November 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2003 SRSOS: 29,984
2013 SRSOS: 428,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|2003 SRSOS: Nil
2013 SRSOS: Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|2003 SRSOS: Nil
2013 SRSOS: 1,884
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2003 SRSOS: 29,984
2013 SRSOS: 426,116
|Name of contact:
|Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|0191 2170717