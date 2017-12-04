BH Global Limited - Transparency Report

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transparency Reporting

04 December 2017

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund'), the Company has exposure to investments by the Master Fund, directly or indirectly, in a series of other investment funds (the "Target Funds'). The Company has received from International Fund Services a series of Investor Transparency Reports relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund and certain of the Target Funds it administers as at 31 October 2017. The reports are available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Sharon A Williams

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436

