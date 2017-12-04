Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Mondelez International's Revenue Grew 2.1%; EPS Surged 85.7%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 04, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MDLZ. The Company posted its financial results on October 30, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017. The manufacturer of snack food and beverage products' net revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Mondelez International most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MDLZ

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Mondelez's net revenues increased 2.1% to $6.53 billion from $6.40 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted net revenue increased 2.8% to $6.42 billion from $6.24 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Mondelez's gross profit increased 2.6% to $2.55 billion from $2.49 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 20 basis points to 39.1% of revenue from 38.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 39.5% of revenue from 40.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Mondelez's operating income increased 68.2% to $1.18 billion from $702 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin increased 710 basis points to 18.1% of revenue from 11% of revenue in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 130 basis points to 16.9% of revenue from 15.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Mondelez's net income increased 81% to $992 million on a y-o-y basis from $548 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 85.7% to $0.65 on a y-o-y basis from $0.35 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Mondelez's adjusted net income increased 9.6% to $868 million on a y-o-y basis from $792 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.57 on a y-o-y basis from $0.50 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.54.

Mondelez's Segment Details

Latin America - During Q3 FY17, the Latin America segment's revenue increased 4.6% to $908 million from $868 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's organic revenue increased 5.4% to $913 million from $866 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 177.2% to $255 million from $92 million in Q3 FY16. For Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 230 basis points to 17.7% of revenue from 15.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Asia Middle East Africa (AMEA) - During Q3 FY17, the AMEA segment's revenue decreased 2.6% to $1.41 billion from $1.44 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's organic revenue increased 2.9% to $1.42 billion from $1.38 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 50.3% to $82 million from $165 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted operating margin increased 80 basis points to 13.0% of revenue for the reported quarter from 12.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Europe - During Q3 FY17, the Europe segment's revenue increased 4.7% to $2.44 billion from $2.33 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's organic revenue increased 3.2% to $2.32 billion, from $2.24 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 29.7% to $410 million from $316 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted operating margin increased 70 basis points to 19.4% of revenue for the reported quarter from 18.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

North America - During Q3 FY17, the North America segment's revenue increased 1.3% to $1.78 billion from $1.75 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's organic revenue increased 1.0% to $1.77 billion from $1.75 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 16.1% to $318 million from $274 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin was 21.1% of revenue, on par with the 21.1% of revenue reported in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Mondelez's cash and cash equivalents decreased 51.5% to $844 million from $1.74 billion on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 2.3% to $12.92 billion from $13.22 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's trade receivables increased 14.2% to $2.98 billion from $2.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 3.4% to $5.14 billion from $5.32 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities decreased 30% to $797 million from $1.14 billion in the same period last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Mondelez International's stock marginally declined 0.05%, ending the trading session at $42.92.

Volume traded for the day: 8.95 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 8.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.00%; previous three-month period - up 4.99%; and past twelve-month period - up 5.09%

After last Friday's close, Mondelez International's market cap was at $64.14 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.05%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Confectioners industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors