Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Kohl's has a Dividend Yield of 4.59%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 05, 2017

Dividend Declared

On November 08, 2017, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.55 per share. The dividend is payable December 20, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 06, 2017.

Kohl's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.59%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.88% for the Services sector. The Company has raised dividend for six consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Kohl's has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7%, this represents that the Company spends approximately $0.59 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Kohl's is forecasted to report earnings of $3.69 for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $2.20 per share.

As of October 28, 2017, Kohl's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $736 million, compared to $597 million as of October 29, 2016. The Company generated net cash flows from operations for the nine-months ended October 28, 2017, of $869 million, compared to operating cash flow of $1.28 billion for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Kohl's

On November 08, 2017, Kohl's announced that its Board of Directors has increased its size to eleven members and elected H. Charles Floyd to fill the new Board seat effective immediately. Floyd has been elected to a term expiring at Kohl's 2018 annual shareholders meeting and will be eligible for re-election by Kohl's shareholders at that time. He will initially serve on the Board's Governance and Nominating Committee.

Floyd is global president of operations at Hyatt Hotels Corporation and is responsible for the Company's global operations center, information technology resources, worldwide sales organization and call centers. Since joining the Company in 1981, he has held a number of successive executive leadership positions in global operations, North America operations, sales, human resources, product and design, rooms, food and beverage and engineering.

About Kohl's

Kohl's is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, the Company has given nearly $600 million to support communities nationwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Kohl's' stock marginally rose 0.17%, ending the trading session at $48.05.

Volume traded for the day: 4.19 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.06 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.68%; previous three-month period - up 19.83%; and past six-month period - up 26.71%

After last Friday's close, Kohl's' market cap was at $8.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.76.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Department Stores industry.

