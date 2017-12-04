Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Olin's Diluted EPS Surged 181.81%

Stock Monitor: Gulf Resources Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Olin generated sales of $1.55 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.45 billion in Q3 FY16, resulting in an increase of 7.03% on a y-o-y basis, but impacted negatively by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Olin's sales numbers missed analysts' estimates by $30.00 million.

Olin's operating income amounted to $112.60 million in the reported quarter compared to $67.80 million in Q3 FY16, resulting in a 66.08% increase on a y-o-y basis. The adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to $265.50 million in the reported quarter compared to $221.90 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 19.65% on a y-o-y basis. During Q3 FY17, the Company was majorly impacted by Hurricane Harvey and was hence forced to reduce production at its Freeport facility in Texas, due to logistics constraints, customer outages, and raw material availability.

Olin's net income amounted to $52.70 million in the reported quarter compared to $17.50 million in Q3 FY16, surging 201.14% on a y-o-y basis. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.31 in the reported quarter compared to $0.11 in Q3 FY16, surging 181.81% on a y-o-y basis. The adjusted EPS amounted to $0.35 and met analysts' estimates.

Segment Details

Olin has three business segments, namely (i) Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, (ii) Epoxy, and (iii) Winchester.

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment reported sales of $881.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $779.40 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 13.09% on a y-o-y basis, due to increased caustic soda prices but lower volumes sold due to Hurricane Harvey.

Epoxy segment's sales amounted to $489.90 million in the reported quarter compared to $470.10 million in Q3 FY16, resulting in a 4.21% increase on a y-o-y basis, due to higher product sales but lower volumes sold due to Hurricane Harvey. The segment earnings were reduced by $18.70 million during the reported quarter.

Winchester segment's sales amounted to $183.80 million in the reported quarter compared to $203.20 million in Q3 FY16, declining 9.55% on a y-o-y basis, due to lower shipments to commercial customers, and lower demand of pistols and rifles.

Cash Matters

Olin's cash and cash equivalents for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, amounted to $255.90 million compared to $127.00 million for the same period in FY16. The net income from operating activities amounted to $455.10 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $407.10 million for the same period in FY16.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on December 11, 2017, to stock holders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2017.

Olin also made a payment of $209.40 million to The Dow Chemical Co. for reservation of future ethylene supply, borrowing $120.00 million under its senior revolving credit facility and $40.00 million under its receivables financing agreement.

Outlook

Olin anticipates EBITDA of $100.00 million for FY17. The Company expects EPS to be $0.41 for Q4 FY17, $0.93 for FY17, and $2.32 for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Olin's stock dropped 1.85%, ending the trading session at $34.98.

Volume traded for the day: 1.58 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 9.21%; previous six-month period - up 20.66%; past twelve-month period - up 33.46%; and year-to-date - up 36.59%

After last Friday's close, Olin's market cap was at $5.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 75.55.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors