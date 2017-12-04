Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Allison Transmission's Sales Soared 37%; EPS Rocketed 178%

Stock Monitor: Johnson Controls Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Allison Transmission reported net sales of $595 million for Q3 2017, a 37% increase from net sales of $434 million in Q3 2016, principally driven by higher demand in the North America On-Highway, Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other, and Global Off-Highway end-markets. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' expectations of $526.4 million.

Allison Transmission's gross profit surged 48% to $302 million for Q3 2017 from $204 million fin Q3 2016. The Company's gross margin for the reported quarter was 50.8%, reflecting an increase of 370 basis points from a gross margin of 47.1% from the year-earlier corresponding quarter. The increase in gross profit on a y-o-y basis was principally driven by increased net sales and price increases on certain products.

For Q3 2017, Allison Transmission's net income was $111 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $45 million, or $0.27 per share, for Q3 2016. The increase was principally driven by increased gross profit, 2016 expense for previously recorded deferred financing costs as a result of the long-term debt refinancing. and favorable product warranty adjustments. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.48 per share.

Allison Transmission's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2017 was $241 million, or 40.5% of net sales, compared to $151 million, or 34.7% of net sales, in Q3 2016.

Allison Transmission's Segment Results

During Q3 2017, the North America On-Highway end-market's net sales surged 26% to $282 million on a y-o-y basis driven by higher demand for Rugged Duty Series and Highway Series models. The Company's North America Electric Hybrid-Propulsion Systems for Transit Bus end market net sales soared 138% to $19 million for the reported quarter, attributed to the timing of certain transit property orders.

During Q3 2017, the North America Off-Highway end-market's net sales were up $16 million to $17 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by higher demand from hydraulic fracturing applications. The Company's Defense end-market's net sales for the reported quarter surged 40% to $35 million.

For Q3 2017, the Outside North America On-Highway end-market's net sales were up 14% to $89 million on a y-o-y basis, principally driven by higher demand in Asia and Europe. The Company's Outside North America Off-Highway end-market's net sales soared 600% to $14 million, attributed to improved demand in the mining and energy sectors.

The Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end-market's net sales jumped 45% to $139 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by higher demand for North America Off-Highway service parts, global On-Highway service parts and global support equipment.

Cash Matters

Allison Transmission's net cash provided by operating activities was $215 million for Q3 2017 compared to $128 million for Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted free cash flow for the reported quarter was $195 million compared to $115 million for the prior year's same quarter.

During Q3 2017, Allison Transmission settled $239 million of share repurchases, paid a dividend of $0.15 per share and completed an offering of $400 million in senior notes due in 2027.

Outlook

Allison Transmission raised its FY17 net sales guidance from an increase in the range of 15% to 17% to an increase in the range of 21% to 22%. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be in the range of 37.75% to 38.75% and adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million. Additionally, it is anticipated that capital expenditures would be in the band of $90 million to $95 million and cash income taxes in the range of $105 million to $115 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Allison Transmission Holdings' stock was slightly down 0.17%, ending the trading session at $40.97.

Volume traded for the day: 1.54 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 16.92%; previous six-month period - up 7.14%; past twelve-month period - up 21.50%; and year-to-date - up 21.61%

After last Friday's close, Allison Transmission Holdings' market cap was at $5.98 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.03.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors