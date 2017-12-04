The German solar and wind power plant operator has made its first move into the Dutch solar market.

German renewable energy asset operator Capital Stage has acquired a pipeline of PV projects in the Netherlands. The solar plants have a combined capacity of 47.6 MW and are expected to be connected to the grid in October 2018.

The two facilities are located in Melissant and Ooltgensplaat in the province of South Holland, and have an output of 10 MW and 37.6 MW respectively. The total investment ...

