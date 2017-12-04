Ceylon Graphite Corp.: Ceylon Graphite's Assays 98.89% Carbon Content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon Graphite") (TSX-V:CYL) (OTC:CYLYF) (FSE:CCY) announces it has received assay results of laboratory testing of graphite samples taken from the overburden of its exploration GRIDs in the Malsiripura and Katuwana areas in Sri Lanka. These results indicate carbon content ranging from 98.89% to 78.43% (w/w). The laboratory testing was done by Kahatagaha Graphite Lanka Ltd. (Government owned mining company) and SGS India Pvt Ltd.

These tests were conducted in the normal course of exploration work and the quality of results are significant as the samples were taken from the overburden - subsurface but not from the bedrock. Graphite from the bedrock is almost always of better quality as the mineral has less exposure to the weathering processes. The results are only valid for the samples tested.

As a consequence of these results, Ceylon Graphite intends to accelerate its exploration and rehabilitation work at these two sites with the intent to develop mine plans.

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted with these results which indicate that Ceylon Graphite has some of the world's purest graphite available in its GRIDs. We expect the unweathered mineral mined from the bedrock at these sites will yield an even higher grade graphite. We now intend to ramp up work on these two sites to quickly bring them to pre-commercial production stage."

Qualified Person

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is in the business of exploring for and development of graphite in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the company exploration rights in a land package of over 100km². These exploration grids (each a square kilometre in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century, and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan graphite is known to be some of the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 2% of the world graphite production.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com (http://www.ceylongraphite.com)

