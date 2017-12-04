Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Dominion Energy Posted Q3 FY17 Results Beating Top- and Bottom-line Expectations

Stock Monitor: Azure Power Global Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 FY17, Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion compared to $3.13 billion, resulting in a 1.50% increase on a y-o-y basis. Revenue numbers topped analysts' numbers of $3.31 billion. Operating expenses amounted to $1.98 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.99 billion in Q3 FY16, declining by 0.40% y-o-y.

Dominion Energy's net income was $665.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $690.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 3.62% y-o-y, due to milder weather in the regulated service territory, step down in solar investment tax credits, and reduction of cove point import contract revenues.

The Company's diluted EPS was $1.03 in the current quarter compared to $1.10 in Q3 FY16, due to continued mild weather in the Company's regulated service territory. Dominion Energy's operating earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2017, were $672 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to operating earnings of $716 million, or $1.14 per share, for Q3 2016. Earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.02.

Segment Details

The Company operates in two business segments: Electric Sales and Gas Sales. The Electric Sales' segment reported revenues of $2.49 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $2.55 billion in Q3 FY16, declining by 2.28% on a y-o-y basis. The Gas Sales' segment posted revenue of $691.00 million in the current quarter compared to $586.00 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 17.92% on a y-o-y basis.

The Company's operating segments are mainly: Power Delivery; Power Generation; and Gas Infrastructure. The Power Delivery segment reported operating earnings of $138.00 million compared to $139.00 million in the year earlier same quarter. The Power Generation segment reported operating earnings of $369.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $650.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 43.23% on a y-o-y basis. The Gas Infrastructure segment reported operating earnings of $187.00 in Q3 FY17 compared to $135.00 million; increasing by 38.52% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Dominion Energy posted cash and cash equivalents of $13.00 million for nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $8.00 million for the same period ending fiscal 2016.

The Company's net income amounted to $302.00 million for nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $286.00 million for the same period in fiscal 2016.

Outlook

Dominion Energy expects operating earnings per share for fiscal 2017 to be in the range of $3.40 to $3.90, while for the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company expects earnings to be in the band of $0.80 to $1.00 per share. The Company aims to grow by at least 10% for operating earnings per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Dominion Energy's stock marginally declined 0.67%, ending the trading session at $83.57.

Volume traded for the day: 2.57 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.21 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.83%; previous three-month period - up 6.69%; past twelve-month period - up 14.87%; and year-to-date - up 9.11%

After last Friday's close, Dominion Energy's market cap was at $53.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.64.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

