04.12.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Vienna Insurance Group confirmed at BUY, TP EUR 27.50 - Group harmonisation likely to trigger synergies We remain buyers of VIG shares expecting that the started group harmonisation will likely trigger positive revenue and cost synergies. The strong macro tailwind should enable VIG to be more risk selective and we expect an improvement of the combined ratio from 97.5% in FY 17e to 96.9% in FY 18e and 96.4% in FY 19e. We slightly hike our TP from EUR 25.50 to EUR 27.50 on somewhat higher TBVPS estimates (TBVPS 17e EUR...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...