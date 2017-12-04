Report Highlights Efficacy of anti-IL-1 alpha Antibody Therapy in the Treatment of the Debilitating Skin Disease, Hidradenitis Suppurativa



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-12-04 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced today the publication of data from its randomized phase 2 study evaluating XBiotech's True Human antibody, MABp1, as a treatment for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). The results have been published online as an article in press in the prestigious, peer-reviewed Journal of Investigative Dermatology in a manuscript titled, "MABp1 Targeting Interleukin-1alpha for Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa not Eligible for Adalimumab: A Randomized Study." The article is planned to be featured in an upcoming print issue of the journal.



"This study features not only the clinical efficacy of MABp1 but also demonstrates its mechanism of action, which is something that is truly unique for a candidate drug treatment for HS," commented Prof. Evangelos Giamarellos-Bourboulis, M.D., Ph.D., who supervises the Outpatients Department for HS of the 4th Department of Medicine at Attikon University Hospital in Greece where the featured study was conducted and also served as the Principal Investigator of the study. He further stated, "MABp1 represents a potential breakthrough in the treatment of HS as it could cover an overtly unmet need for patients either failing or not eligible for adalimumab, the only registered biological treatment of HS to date. Data acquired by this study shed light to the promising efficacy of MABp1 even for naïve patients."



The publication highlights the efficacy of MABp1, in which the study's primary endpoint was met in 60% of MABp1 treated patients compared to 10% of placebo patients (odds ratio 13.50, 95% confidence intervals 1.19-152.51; p=0.035). The clinical efficacy of MABp1 was maintained until week 24 (12 weeks after discontinuation of treatment) at which time point, no patients treated with placebo had a positive HiSCR score (0%) compared to four out of 10 patients (40%) treated with MABp1. Treatment with MABp1 was also accompanied by better patient-reported outcomes. Decrease of the visual analogue scale (VAS) was found in 30% of placebo patients compared with 70% of patients treated with MABp1.



About the Study The 20-patient double-blind, placebo-controlled study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MABp1, the Company's True Human antibody targeting interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1a), in patients with HS not eligible for anti-TNF therapy. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either MABp1 or placebo every 2 weeks for 12 weeks. Patients in the study underwent primary assessment of efficacy using Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) scores at 12 weeks, continued by a follow up phase to assess time to relapse after an additional 12 weeks without therapy. Efficacy measures include assessment of HiSCR scores, a validated method for evaluating efficacy in HS patients, as well as quality of life assessment and ultrasonographic evaluation.



About Hidradenitis Suppurativa Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder affecting areas rich in apocrine glands. Nodules appear in the affected areas and progressively become swollen with spontaneous rupture and release of pus. This process occurs repeatedly leading to formation of deep sinus tracts and painful dermal abscesses 1,2. Therefore, HS is often devastating for patients with significant impact on quality of life 3. The Dermatology Quality Life Index (DQLI) for HS is 8.9, being higher than any other skin disorder 4. Traditional treatments comprise of antibiotics, antiandrogens and surgery. The global prevalence for HS is estimated at up to 4% of the population 2.



