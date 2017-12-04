Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore to host live, 24-hour broadcast on climate change; Intelsat provides global contribution and distribution services

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications is providing global communications services for The Climate Reality Project's "24 Hours of Reality: Be the Voice of Reality" live broadcast. Intelsat's contribution services will be used to uplink video featuring performances and leaders from around the world. Intelsat's distribution services will be used to reach millions of people globally via the Intelsat 19, Intelsat 20, Intelsat 34, Intelsat 905 and Galaxy 17 satellites.

The live event, hosted by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, will begin today, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. EST. During each hour of the program, regional climate experts will highlight stories of climate activism in six regions, including North America, Oceania, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. The event will also feature conversations with political leaders, thought leaders, climate scientists and cultural icons, as well as musical performances and short films.

In its seventh year of supporting The Climate Reality Project, Intelsat will use its Globalized Network, which includes its satellite network and IntelsatOne terrestrial services. Intelsat will contribute video from multiple locations worldwide, and support the broadcast of the event to more than 100 countries via traditional platforms such as Telemundo, France 24, SKY, PhoenixTV, and iHeartRadio.

"Climate Reality is grateful for Intelsat's support for this year's 24 Hours of Reality broadcast," said Stacie Paxton Cobos, Climate Reality's Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing. "24 Hours of Reality: Be the Voice of Reality will showcase activism around the globe with the goal of inspiring millions to take action to solve the climate crisis. We are thrilled to partner with Intelsat once again to reach a truly global audience, and mobilize citizens around the world to stand up for the health of our planet."

"A global organization like The Climate Reality Project requires a globalized network to ensure its message reaches people all around the world," said Kurt Riegelman, Intelsat's Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "Intelsat's expansive network and video neighborhoods are proven platforms for reaching the largest international audiences and are ideal for collecting video from multiple locations. We have supported The Climate Reality Project and the work of Vice President Al Gore on climate change since the groundbreaking Live Earth broadcast in 2007. Our long history working together is a testament to the breadth of Intelsat's globalized network and the strength and reliability of our satellite-based contribution and distribution services."

