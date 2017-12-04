New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Dr. Jacqueline Fulop Goodling, a.k.a., Dr. Jacquie Smiles, the National Invisalign Teen Spokesperson, and one of the largest investors in Italian Food & Beverage Corporation has been asked to join Groupon CEO Rich Williams at 4 Times Square Monday December 4th at 9:29 am to ring the opening bell.

Dr. Jacquie an Orthodontist with several offices in New York, recently changed her vision to world-wide when she cracked the code on teeth whitening by creating a proprietary formula that eliminates the sensitivity so many people suffer from when whitening their teeth professionally. "The two things I have heard repeatedly from patients in all the years of creating signature smiles is "whitening doesn't work or my teeth are so sensitive that I can't go through with it." Two years in the making and many trips to the lab in perfecting it, Dr. Smiles White will launch 2018 with an "ALL Gain No Pain" campaign to include a VIP student program for that confident, courageous, contagious smile. More importantly, with advice on gaining the courage to do ANYTHING from nailing that interview or going up to your crush!

In addition to making people smile wider, whiter and brighter it's really about what is going on inside. A courageous, contagious confident smile truly comes from within. This and always paying it forward by giving is what Dr. Smiles is all about. For further details see www.drsmiles.com and www.drjacquiesmiles.com.

"I am extremely honored to be a part of this monumental moment and to be part of the resilient New York family of professionals who will share the stage'. We are excited to continue to move forward with the Groupon offer of $109.00 professional in office teeth whitening in my offices," stated Dr. Jacquie.

KEEPING UP WITH DR. JACQUIE SMILES

The Dr. Smiles membership platform includes apps, social and motivational features; advice and personalized coaching that are connected to increasing confidence and empowering young people. With a global community of engagement and support, this helps people be accountable, adhere to changes and reaching their personal goals.

ABOUT DR. JACQUIE- DR. SMILES AND IDDS LLC

Dr. Jacquie completed her DMD degree and orthodontic residency at Boston University and after graduation became the first female and youngest Director of B.U.'s Predoctoral Orthodontic Department.

Dr. Jacquie has taught over 14,000 doctors, students and their teams in orthodontics throughout the world. She has lectured in North and South America, Europe, Asia, The Caribbean and the Middle East. As an Invisalign professor, Dr. Jacquie teaches and certifies students and orthodontic residents in dental schools and universities in the U.S. and Canada.

