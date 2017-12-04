Global Low Speed Vehicle Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Polaris, Deere, Kubota, Club Car/Ingersoll Rand, Textron, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Ontario, American SportWorks, and Bad Boy/Intimidator

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The low speed vehicle market in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.06%, reaching USD 4.15 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.57 Billion in 2017

The rising trend of using low speed vehicles in gated communities, resorts, industrial, & college campuses is projected to fuel the demand for these vehicles. Also, possible advancements in ride-hailing and integrated mobility solutions, the market for low speed vehicles is projected to showcase a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

The study segments the low speed vehicle market by vehicle type (Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts, Industrial Utility Vehicles, and Personnel Carriers). In terms of volume, golf carts are the largest segment in the low speed vehicle market, whereas, personnel carriers are estimated to have the fastest growing market. The growth in the golf carts is owing to the increase in golf communities and golf activities, whereas the personnel carriers are expected to grow with the increase in gated communities, resorts, and its uses in such locations.

The study also segments the market in terms of Manufacturer. The key manufacturer targeted under this segment are Polaris, Deere, Kubota, Club Car/Ingersoll Rand, Textron, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Ontario, American SportWorks, and Bad Boy/Intimidator. Club Car, Textron, Yamaha, and Kubota are identified to contribute to more than 75% of the North American low speed vehicle market share, owing to their wide product portfolio in terms of vehicle type, fuel type, and strong presence in the North American market. During the forecast period Club car is estimated to have the largest and fastest market.



