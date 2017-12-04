The "Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global oil field bio-solvents market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Oil Field Bio-solvents market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Oilfield bio-solvents are solvents rendered from renewable resources of biological origin such as fruits, plants, and others. Some of the important oilfield bio-solvents are hydrocarbons, ester, ether, alcohols, glycol, and others. Oilfield bio-solvents are employed to prevent the impact of volatile organic compounds (VOC) on the environment. The derivation of bio-solvents from renewable resources makes oilfield bio-solvents show high performance as carrier solvents, formulating ingredients, and cleaning solvents. Oilfield bio-solvents demonstrate the excellent ability of solvating pigments, resins, and oils and greases in different oilfield applications.
According to the report, Increasing demand for environment-friendly products. The global oilfield bio-solvents markets have witnessed increasing customer focus and demand for environment-friendly materials or products, such as green and bio-solvents. The global green and bio-solvents are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period 2017-2021. The need for sustainable, and greener chemicals has prompted numerous research activities into renewable feedstock processing. To yield chemicals (bio) of interest, not only plants but also a variety of wastes may be exploited from fruits to ashes associated with biomass incinerators.
Key vendors
- Ashburn Chemical Technologies
- Croda
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Stephan Company
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
