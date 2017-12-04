Jesper Svensson has been with the Betsson group since 2013 and has served as acting CEO of Betsson's operational subsidiaries since September 2017.



"Jesper has extensive experience from the gaming industry and the passion and skills needed to lead Betsson's gaming operations. I look forward to working with Jesper and his team", said Pontus Lindwall, CEO of Betsson AB.



"The team and I have many opportunities and also challenges ahead. We have already made improvements to our ways of working in order to better leverage on the multi-brand model and the single platform", comments Jesper Svensson, CEO of Betsson's operational subsidiaries.



Betsson's operational headquarters are in Malta, but the business is operated from 12 locations by 1,900 people of 50 different nationalities.



