Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco Group Signs Online Gaming Network and New Web Skin Agency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Newgioco Group, Inc. (OTCQB:NWGI) ("Newgioco" or the "Company") a leisure betting technology company providing regulated lottery and gaming products and services through licensed subsidiaries based in Europe, is pleased to announce a breakthrough signing with an online gaming network on the eastern coastal region of Italy, formerly a stronghold area of regional competitors.

The signing of this agent agreement signals continuing positive reaction of market participants ready to switch their bet processing needs to our ELYS betting platform from a major established competitor and is a strong indication of the efficiency and power of the Company's new betting platform technology.

The new network adds approximately 300 registered players to our fast-growing client registrations and 30 additional webshop retail stores through the Puglia and Teramo regions in Italy. In connection with this agreement, the Company has designed and launched a new web skin URL, https://www.timetobet.it/, through which the network agents will promote their gaming business, special events, features, and products.

Company President, Alessandro Marcelli, stated, "The signing and launch of timetobet is a pleasant surprise, since it is well into the soccer season, and typically a period where participants are hesitant to disrupt their business for such a major transition. This situation gave us an opportunity to test our go-to-market turnaround time when integrating new third-party operators to our Odissea Platform and demonstrated that the task can be done in an efficient and seamless manner."

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a fully integrated, licensed gaming technology company. The company conducts its business primarily through retail neighborhood betting shops and internet-based betting software platform under the registered brand Newgioco through our licensed website www.newgioco.it situated in Italy.

The company offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, lottery, interactive games and slots, as well as an innovative betting platform (www.odissea.at) providing both B2B and B2C bet processing. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

