The global styrene butadiene rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) is a type of synthetic rubber produced by the copolymerization of styrene and butadiene polymers. SBR exhibits excellent abrasion resistance and good aging stability when protected by additives. Therefore, it is used extensively in the production of tires in the automotive industry. In addition, it is used in non-tire applications such as conveyor belts, gaskets, shoe heels and soles, and other consumer goods. SBR is of two types: emulsion SBR (E-SBR) and solution SBR (S-SBR).

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from the automotive industry. The automotive industry is one of the key end-user industries of SBR. The automotive sector holds the maximum share of the SBR market in terms of consumption. SBR is used extensively in the industry for the production of tires.

An upsurge in the price of natural rubber has impelled tire manufacturers to widely replace the product with synthetic rubber, in which SBR is one of the least expensive products. Manufacturers depend more on synthetic rubber to enhance the quality of the products by increasing the tensile strength. Moreover, SBR exhibits strong durability and rolling resistance. It is primarily used for passenger car and motorcycle tires as it delivers good grip performances.

