Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Market 2017-2021 with Abbott, MAQUET, Medtronic & Terumo Medical Dominating

The "Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global coronary artery bypass grafts (CABG) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise in medical tourism. Developing nations are slowly transforming into a hub for medical tourism. They are providing medical care at a much lower cost when compared with the developed nations. The improving medical infrastructure in developing nations has boosted the growth of medical tourism.

According to the report, one driver in the market is favorable reimbursement policies. Well-structured reimbursement policies for medical devices have been under consideration by insurance regulatory firms for some time now. These policies are quite favorable for patients in some countries. The change in reimbursement policies will drive the sales of CABG. In APAC, many countries such as Thailand, India, China, and Singapore have increased their GDP spending on public healthcare. With an increased spending on healthcare, the CABG market will grow significantly in the region.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternate treatments. Primary causes of PVDs are smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. These factors are all mainly related to lifestyle changes. Changes to lifestyle and adoption of healthy habits lead to lowering of lifestyle-related diseases. In some cases, medication can also be used to treat CHDs. For instance, antiplatelet, statins, and beta-blockers and nitrates are used to treat CHDs. Less risky procedures such as balloon angioplasty can be used to treat an affected blood vessel by filling it with air to clear a blockage. Stents are also used to treat clogged arteries. Stents are inserted into the affected area to keep an artery from becoming clogged again.

Key vendors

Abbott

MAQUET

Medtronic

Terumo Medical

Other prominent vendors

Boston Scientific

Dextera Surgical

Edwards Lifesciences

Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Genesee BioMedical

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

HeartWare

KARL STORZ

LivaNova

Neograft

NOVADAQ

Teleflex

VASOPREP SURGICAL

Vitalitec

