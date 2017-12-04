Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, today released the next generation Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Security Peripheral Module (Pmod) enabling advanced hardware root of trust platform integrity, remote attestation and cryptographic services for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled devices for applications including factory automation, smart cities, smart grid and health care. Representatives from Avnet will be on hand at the Xilinx Security Working Group December 4-5 in Paris and December 7-8 in Munich to demonstrate how the new TPM V2.0 Security Pmod can help designers leverage the robust protection functionality of the OPTIGA TPM 2.0 security solution from Infineon Technologies AG, which is fully compliant with the Trusted Computing Group's TPM 2.0 standard.

Based on the OPTIGA TPM SLB9670 2.0 security solution, the Avnet-designed TPM V2.0 Security Pmod is a cost-effective and production-ready component that features an enhanced Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) to the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC from Xilinx, which is included on Avnet's UltraZed System-on-Module (SOM).

"Cybersecurity is a make-or-break attribute of today's IIoT solutions," said Tom Curran, technical marketing manager, Avnet. "Combining the latest version of Infineon's OPTIGA TPM and the multi-layered security features of the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Avnet provides designers with the security needed for edge-to-cloud connections in a cost-effective, simple-to-implement package."

The TPM V2.0 Security Peripheral Module is now available from Avnet for $29.94. Further information on the module can be found at: http://zedboard.org.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

