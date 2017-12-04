Telsiai, Lithuania, 2017-12-04 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Estonian Court of First Instance adopted a decision in the dispute on the PIK NIK trademark. Žemaitijos pienas, AB had contested actions of the Estonian company Estover, which contain potential violation of rights and interests of Žemaitijos pienas, AB through the use of an identical or similar trademark.



The Court rejected the claim of Žemaitijos pienas, AB indicating that the trademark used by Estover, OU is not similar or identical to the PIK NIK trademark.



Žemaitijos pienas, AB is currently considering the possibility of appeal to a higher court.



Lawyer Gintaras Keliauskas + 370 444 222 08