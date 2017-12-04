Research Firm Cites Scale, Solutions, People, Analytics and Security as Key Differentiators

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it received the prestigious Frost Sullivan Contact Center Outsourcing Company of the Year Award for its operations in Colombia. The company now employs more than 15,000 people in Colombia and is well-poised for additional growth. Frost Sullivan cited "outstanding 25% year-over-year revenue growth in 2016, more than 20% above the market's average." Teleperformance's use of global best practices, advanced analytics from the Teleperformance Customer Experience (CX) Lab and leading edge security processes were also mentioned as relevant award factors.

"Teleperformance plays a strategic role as a consultative partner for its clients. The company not only provides customer-facing services such as customer care, sales, tech support, and collections, but it also provides some back-office services. These include fraud prevention, case management, and order management. As a result, Teleperformance offers its clients a one-stop-shop that addresses all their customer service-related issues," said Sebastián Menutti, Senior Industry Analyst-Latin America, Frost Sullivan.

Juan Carlos Hincapie, CEO, Teleperformance Colombia, said: "We are honored to be recognized as the market leader for the excellent customer service experience and digital transformation services we provide for our diverse client base. Teleperformance operations in Colombia follow strict global standards and processes to ensure we consistently provide great, safe and innovative services our clients both expect and deserve to support their brands and customers."

"We are all extremely proud of the strong growth and operational excellence that Teleperformance in Colombia has delivered and continues to deliver," added Agustin Grisanti, President, Teleperformance Ibero-LATAM. "Our management team and all of our people have worked with great care, creativity and passion to become the industry leader and best practices benchmark in Colombia. I congratulate Juan Carlos and his entire team on this independent award from Frost Sullivan."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, said: "Teleperformance is the clear global industry leader because we have an unmatched depth of tools, resources and expertise to achieve worldwide consistency and uniquely serve as the personal link between companies and consumers everywhere; on every single interaction. On behalf of our entire global family, I thank and congratulate all of our great people in Colombia for their superb performance and wonderful example of sustained excellence you can and do make a difference."

