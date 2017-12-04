SAN DIEGO, CA and TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Donut Bar, the highly acclaimed San Diego-based sweets outpost known for its eccentric brand persona and artisan-level craftsmanship, is proud to announce that it is expanding its loyal following by opening its first-ever franchise location in Temecula, Calif. next Spring.

"Donut Bar's recent franchise launch was met with over 200 applications for only 12 available locations," says Scott Jewett, CEO and franchising expert at Donut Bar parent company, Sweet Assets Franchise Group. "This is one of the most amazing launches I have seen in my 20 years as a franchise developer."

New franchise owner, David Nichols, is among a select few who made it through the qualification process, and is the first to be offered a location. He has lived with his family in Temecula for over a decade, and has enjoyed watching the city grow along with his two daughters. "Though Temecula has gotten just about every restaurant choice over the years, it still lacks experiential entertainment options for families like those you find in San Diego and Orange County," Nichols says. He's proud to be bringing such a renowned brand to a place he loves, and believes this location will be the perfect home for Donut Bar's first franchise location.

Donut Bar has certainly proven its draw at its current locations in San Diego, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev. where fans have lined up daily for years to sample the innovative, ever-changing menu of treats. Known for its delicious recipes, hip atmosphere, super-friendly service and consistent crowds, the famous sweet shop still sells out of everything it bakes daily. Tens of thousands of committed fans follow the brand on social media while tourists, locals and families love visiting for what chef and founder Santiago Campa calls "the Donut Bar experience."

"I had one goal when I started Donut Bar -- to make the very best donuts that I personally could," says Campa, who got his start as a pastry chef working at 5-star hotels including the Four Seasons and Ritz Carlton. "I knew I wanted to open my very own bakery and I always had an unusual fascination with the simplicity of a donut. Donuts are (literally) my life!"

In addition to the delectable donuts, Campa credits Donut Bar's success to a focus on radical customer satisfaction that he's excited to help other business owners emulate through the expanding franchise program. Franchisee Nichols agrees that this focus on customer service will set his store apart.

"The amazing donuts we create daily will speak for themselves, but the experience customers receive when choosing and eating their favorite donuts will keep them wanting to come back for more," says Nichols, who adds that it was Campa's grand ideas for the brand and its delectable creations that originally drew him to become involved in growing the Donut Bar concept. "I believe my love for the customer service industry paired with Santiago's passion for donuts is the perfect match," he says. "Temecula is truly going to fall in love with what Donut Bar brings to our amazing city."

The Donut Bar Franchise

Throughout the franchise process, Donut Bar will provide business owners with its award-winning recipes plus key operations and marketing support. Franchise locations will feature Donut Bar's inimitable vibrant and playful ambiance, which is now popular with an incredibly loyal following.

The Donut Bar experience has created a social media sensation across multiple platforms. One video showing how its famous French Toast Donuts are created garnered over 11 million views in two weeks, and Yelp's CEO recently dubbed Donut Bar the 39th most active brand on social media worldwide across all industries.

To learn more about Donut Bar's franchise opportunities, please visit www.donutbar.com/franchise.

To learn more about Donut Bar, please visit www.donutbar.com.

About Donut Bar: Donut Bar is a highly acclaimed San Diego-based sweets outpost known for its eccentric brand persona and artisan-level craftsmanship. For nearly five years, the award-winning donut shop has delivered an unforgettable experience for guests that is truly a stimulation to the senses -- from the vibrant decorations to the aroma of fresh-baked donuts. The industry leader is known for its delicious recipes, hip atmosphere, super-friendly service and consistent crowds. Donut Bar is constantly innovating new ideas and flavors to satisfy any taste bud. Donut Bar has been named among the best and tastiest donut shops in America by Food Network and Thrillist. For more information, visit www.donutbar.com.

About Sweet Assets Franchise Group, Inc.: Donut Bar is owned by Sweet Assets Franchise Group, Inc. The Donut Bar franchise program was developed with the assistance of The iFranchise Group, the world's leading franchise development firm, along with Snell & Winter, a premier franchise and business law firm. Donut Bar franchisees receive hands-on training, site selection assistance, marketing guidance and operational support from the Donut Bar support team. For more information, contact franchise@donutbar.com.

