Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Braskem, China Petrochemical, Exxon Mobil, INEOS Group & LyondellBasell Industries

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global polypropylene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in global plastic recycling activities. The recycling of plastic refers to the process that involves the recovery of waste or scrap plastic and the reprocessing of materials. The PP market is driven by global efforts to decrease the extent of plastic that is otherwise wasted. The recycling of plastics involves the segregation of plastic into different polymers, followed by the chipping and melting process. The global market for recycled plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period. The growth of the non-food-contact packaging segment for recycled plastics is expected to be approximately 6% during the same period.

One trend in the market is increasing use of lightweight materials. There is an increase in the use of lightweight materials, such as high strength steel, aluminum, composites, magnesium, and plastics, in the aerospace industry. The global lightweight materials market is expected to grow at a rate more than 8.5% during the forecast period and the global plastic materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 10%.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in the price of raw materials. The fluctuation in the price of raw materials has a negative impact on players in the market that rely heavily on them during the manufacturing process. The increase in the price of oil translates into the increase in the cost of petroleum-based products, including plastics. For instance, the price of PP had increased by 4.5% in December 2016, due to a hike in the price of crude oil in India. The crude oil prices in November 2016 was $46.28 per barrel, and increased to $54.10 per barrel in December 2016.

Key vendors

Braskem

China Petrochemical

Exxon Mobil

INEOS Group Holdings

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Other prominent vendors

BASF

Borealis

Ducor Petrochemicals

Formosa Plastics

Haldia Petrochemicals

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)

Indian Oil Corporation

Japan PP

Koch Industries

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Saudi Polymers

Total

Westlake Plastics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/498q5c/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716