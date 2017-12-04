Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Braskem, China Petrochemical, Exxon Mobil, INEOS Group & LyondellBasell Industries

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global polypropylene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in global plastic recycling activities. The recycling of plastic refers to the process that involves the recovery of waste or scrap plastic and the reprocessing of materials. The PP market is driven by global efforts to decrease the extent of plastic that is otherwise wasted. The recycling of plastics involves the segregation of plastic into different polymers, followed by the chipping and melting process. The global market for recycled plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period. The growth of the non-food-contact packaging segment for recycled plastics is expected to be approximately 6% during the same period.
One trend in the market is increasing use of lightweight materials. There is an increase in the use of lightweight materials, such as high strength steel, aluminum, composites, magnesium, and plastics, in the aerospace industry. The global lightweight materials market is expected to grow at a rate more than 8.5% during the forecast period and the global plastic materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 10%.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in the price of raw materials. The fluctuation in the price of raw materials has a negative impact on players in the market that rely heavily on them during the manufacturing process. The increase in the price of oil translates into the increase in the cost of petroleum-based products, including plastics. For instance, the price of PP had increased by 4.5% in December 2016, due to a hike in the price of crude oil in India. The crude oil prices in November 2016 was $46.28 per barrel, and increased to $54.10 per barrel in December 2016.
Key vendors
- Braskem
- China Petrochemical
- Exxon Mobil
- INEOS Group Holdings
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
Other prominent vendors
- BASF
- Borealis
- Ducor Petrochemicals
- Formosa Plastics
- Haldia Petrochemicals
- HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)
- Indian Oil Corporation
- Japan PP
- Koch Industries
- MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA
- Reliance Industries
- SABIC
- Saudi Polymers
- Total
- Westlake Plastics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/498q5c/global
