Odyssey Trust Company: Odyssey Trust Receives Approval from FICOM to Act as Trustee in the Province of British Columbia

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce that on November 29, 2017, it received its Business Authorization to carry on trust business in the province of British Columbia. Odyssey was previously granted its Letters Patent to operate as a non-deposit taking, Special Purpose Trust Company in Alberta on September 19, 2017.

Odyssey's dedicated teams for both transfer agent and corporate trustee services have over 70 years combined experience in the corporate services space, handling over 1000 issuer accounts and managing complex corporate trust transactions valued in excess of $1 billion dollars.

Odyssey is led by the former leadership team of Valiant Trust and Pacific Corporate Trust and is pleased to have Randy Gregory, the former head of Olympia Trust's corporate services division, as the Chairman of its Board. Rounding out its Board of Directors are Sadiq Lalani (CFO, Kelt Exploration), Scott Saxberg (CEO, Crescent Point Energy), Nicholas Johnson (Co-Head Energy Investment Banking, GMP FirstEnergy), Jenna Kaye (CEO, Odyssey Trust), and Dan Eisner (CEO, True North Mortgage).

Jenna Kaye, Odyssey's CEO, commented, "Odyssey is very excited to be in the Vancouver market. Our executive team leading this office, Dianna Reimer and Lisa Scotland, started in the industry with Pacific Corporate Trust and have an outstanding reputation in the city. We see a great opportunity for a new player in this space and as a local, independent firm, we're committed to providing our clients and their shareholders with exceptional service, reasonable pricing and flexible solutions. We're specifically designed to provide value-added service to private companies, venture issuers and small-midcap TSX issuers."

Odyssey has offices in Calgary (Stock Exchange Tower) and Vancouver (United Kingdom Building), as well as sub-agent offices in Toronto and Nevada. For more information on Odyssey Trust, please visit www.odysseytrust.com.

For further information, contact:

Dianna Reimer, EVP, Operations, dreimer@odysseytrust.com, 778.819.1187

Lisa Scotland, EVP, Client Services & Compliance, lscotland@odysseytrust.com, 778.819.1185

SOURCE: Odyssey Trust Company