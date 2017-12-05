Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - New Oroperu Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORO) (the "Company") announces it has today granted an aggregate of 2,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, entitling the grantees to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per share for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval.

