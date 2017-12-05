Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ricardo Palma C. as Vice President of Development for the Company as well as Executive President for Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding, Los Andes's operating subsidiary in Chile.

Mr Palma is a Mining Engineer with over 40 years experience. Prior to Los Andes, he was General Manager (Division CEO) of Codelco's Andina Division, which is located in the same region as Vizcachitas. Before joining Andina, Mr Palma was the Country Manager in Chile for Yamana Gold, and worked on Barrick Gold's Pascua-Lama and Veladero projects. He also worked on Cia Minera Dona Ines de Collahuasi, the joint venture controlled by Glencore and Anglo American, where he was tasked with completing construction, commissioning and running of the original project.

Antony Amberg, President and CEO of Los Andes, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Ricardo to Los Andes as its Vice President of Development and Executive President of Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding.

"Mr Palma brings significant expertise to the Company as Los Andes transitions to the development phase of its Vizcachitas project. He has extensive relevant experience and has worked on many of the largest copper projects in the world, and in South America. His knowledge and track record in design, construction and operation of copper and gold projects, considerably strengthens the management team on the ground.

"We look forward to working with him as we take the Vizcachitas project forward."

For more information please contact:

Antony J. Amberg, President & CEO

Tel: +56 2 2954-0450

Aurora Davidson, CFO

Tel: 604-697-6207

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com

