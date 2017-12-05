OCEANSIDE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Cornerstone Communities and Presidio Residential Capital announced homes are now open for sale at two new neighborhoods within Pacific Ridge, a 30-acre gated community perched atop the crest of Rancho del Oro in Oceanside. Brisas at Pacific Ridge is offering 117 two-story triplex homes, and Lucero at Pacific Ridge is offering 125 three-story townhomes.

"The upscale townhome communities offer unparalleled views of the surrounding coastal hills and these gorgeous homes have been designed to meet the needs of young professionals and families," said Michael Sabourin, president and COO of Cornerstone Communities. "We're fortunate to be able to provide these homes in one of the last buildable properties in this prestigious area."

Every home at Brisas at Pacific Ridge, located on Old Grove Road between Mesa Drive and College Boulevard, has a private courtyard or back yard. Designed by San Diego-based Stark Architecture and Planning, the up to four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath triplex homes are available in three floor plans ranging from 1,499 to 1,806 square feet in California Craftsman, Coastal Tuscan and Santa Barbara architectural styles. The homes have open living areas, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and generous secondary bedrooms. Many of the homes feature optional fourth bedrooms and balconies off the master bedroom.

The three- and four-bedroom townhomes at Lucero at Pacific Ridge, ranging from 1,569 to 1,824 square feet, have open floor plans with up to three-and-a-half baths, two-car garages, flexible space options, private entry courtyards and covered terraces.

"The homes at Lucero have rich exteriors that echo the romance of California coastal living with familiar, yet fresh, details," Sabourin said.

Taking advantage of ocean breezes and panoramic views, Brisas and Lucero at Pacific Ridge offer abundant opportunities for outdoor living and recreation, including several play areas and a beautiful recreation area with a pool, spa, barbecues and seating.

Located close to California State Route 76 and California State Route 78, Brisas and Lucero at Pacific Ridge offer easy access for commuters via Oceanside Boulevard. The new communities are close to schools and across the street from a growing business park and Kaiser Permanente medical offices.

About Cornerstone Communities

The management team at Cornerstone Communities is comprised of a seasoned group of development and building professionals possessing over 150 years of combined experience in the homebuilding field having developed, mapped, and/or constructed over 15,000 homes in over 60 developments throughout California and Nevada. Professional Builder magazine heralded the group as one of the nation's Building Giants. Cornerstone has been consistently ranked as one of San Diego's top privately held residential homebuilders by the San Diego Business Journal and was recently recognized as one of the Top 500 Privately-Held Businesses in the U.S. by DiversityBusiness.com. www.cornerstonecommunities.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter

Email Contact

Genevieve Anton

Email Contact



