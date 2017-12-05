SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has introduced a new Online Freight Quotation & Booking service for international air freight transportation. The new service rapidly creates competitive customer quotations based on door-to-door all-in rates and transit information. The quotation and booking service connects to DHL Interactive, DHL Global Forwarding's online customer portal, where it additionally provides shipment tracking and the creation and distribution of customized shipment reports. This easy to use online service is available in more than 40 countries, covering most key lanes and point pairs globally. Through this new capability, shippers and consignee's can quote and book shipments for all commonly used pre-paid and collect trade terms from a computer or any mobile device.

"International shipping doesn't need to be a complex task. From searching for the right supplier through to getting a competitive price, this should be easily available online," says Angelos Orfanos, Global Head of Marketing & Sales, DHL Global Forwarding. "Our new Online Freight Quotation and Booking service has been designed to make it easy for any business to rapidly get a competitive air freight shipment quote that can then be booked with us online."

The quotation and booking service provides an immediate price for general cargo air freight up to 2,000 kilogram per shipment and offers two speeds of service through DHL's Air Connect and Air Economy products. Customers can therefore select between different transit time options, giving them a choice between cost and speed of delivery.

Customers are provided with a comprehensive quote based on the pick-up and delivery location plus their shipment details including weight and dimensions. The quoted door-to-door all-in rate can also include import and export customs as well as cargo insurance.

"Customers are constantly looking for convenience, reliability and cost when searching for their logistics partner. With that understanding, we have developed this online tool to enable our customers to get cost-competitive quotes and make bookings instantly. The transparency of the e-tool and the ability for customers to track their shipments offer greater peace of mind throughout the transportation of their goods around the world," said Piak-Hwee Tan, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding.

This online quotation & booking service is already available in over 40 countries around the globe including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore Spain, United Kingdom, USA and Vietnam. Through the introduction of this service, DHL Global Forwarding will become a digital industry leader by providing the most extensive offer of air freight services online.

The Online Freight Quotation & Booking service can be accessed via freightquote.dhl.com.

