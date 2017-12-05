Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has not been able to file the Company's annual audited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2017 (the "Required Filings") by the filing deadline of November 28, 2017 and, as such, is in default under applicable securities legislation.

The delay in the timely completion of the audit has been primarily due to unforeseen coordination and procedural difficulties involving the auditor's review of the Company's Argentinian joint venture records. As the Argentinian audit is now well underway, Centurion expects to be in a position to complete and file the Required Filings within 30 days.

Unfortunately, the Company was only notified of the audit issues immediately prior to the filing deadline, which did not allow sufficient time for the preparation and filing of an application for a management cease trade order.

Upon review of applicable securities legislation and after conferring with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the BCSC), regarding the default, the BCSC can impose a cease trade order that all trading in securities of the Company cease for such period of time as the Principal Regulator may deem appropriate.

The Company also advises that it has postponed its Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on January 12, 2018 (the "Postponed Meeting"). Shareholders are advised to disregard any mailed documents they may receive in connection with the Postponed Meeting.

