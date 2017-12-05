Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 05/12/2017 / 13:02 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Crowned Global Freight Solutions Provider of the Year* *at Global Freight Awards in London* London, UK, 20 November 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK) made its debut appearance at the 21st Lloyd's Loading List Global Freight Awards (the 'Awards') in London, taking home the Global Freight Solutions Provider of the Year award. Held at the Lancaster London Hotel on 16 November 2017, the award ceremony was attended by more than 500 guests from the global freight and logistics industry. Organised annually by the Lloyd's Loading List, a freight publication of more than 160 years, the Awards recognise companies with innovative ideas and achievements and have set a benchmark for excellence in the global freight industry. Kerry Logistics was honoured for its innovative multimodal solutions and successful development of an integral Eurasian overland transportation network between Europe and China with new LCL rail options, providing greater flexibility to its international customers. Thomas Blank, Managing Director of Europe, Kerry Logistics, said, "We are excited to win the Global Freight Solutions Provider of the Year award. With the ambition to become a major logistics service provider for the new Silk Road, we are strategically expanding our network by sea, air, road and rail, devising new innovative solutions to offer our clients a competitive advantage. We are committed to offering a full range of upstream and downstream services to meet the demands of today's shippers, from industrial freight, down to smaller e-commerce commodities." In June 2017, Kerry Logistics enhanced its services and network under the Belt and Road initiative by adding a new subsidiary, Globalink Logistics, under its umbrella. This move expanded its presence in nine countries across Central Asia which include Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine. While Kerry Logistics continues to develop an overland transportation network for road, rail and multimodal freight services from China to Central Asia and Europe, it will also build upon its expertise in project logistics within its global network to explore new business opportunities. - End - *About Global Freight Awards* The Global Freight Awards honour individuals and companies who have achieved high standards in the freight and logistics industry during the past year. Now in its 21st year, the event attracts a high accolade of industry experts, and provides great networking opportunities with key players in the industry. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 48 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018. For more information, please visit www.kerrylogistics.com [1] Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NYQRNYSXSD [2] Document title: KL Wins Global Freight Solutions Provider of the Year-E_Final_(20Nov2017) 05/12/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36a25c4a7785992da45607b2726414f4&application_id=635611&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0b727671269651eb8d4d14b011ce1aba&application_id=635611&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

