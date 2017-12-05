Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) and Fnac Darty announce the signing of an agreement relating to a purchasing partnership for household domestic appliances and consumer electronics in France. This cooperation should be effective for the 2018 supplier negotiations. Carrefour and Fnac Darty will maintain independent commercial policies.

This agreement will be subject to prior information of the French Competition Authority and will be presented to employee representatives of each respective entity.

About Carrefour

A global leader and the reference in food retail, Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs more than 384,000 people worldwide and generated total sales of 103.7 billion euros under its banners in 2016. Every day, Carrefour welcomes 13 million customers around the world and is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade. The Group's Corporate Social Responsibility worldwide approach is built on three pillars: fighting against waste in all its forms, protecting biodiversity and working alongside the company's partners.

For more information: www.carrefour.com

