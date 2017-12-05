Bureau Veritas and Avitas Systems will transform industrial inspection with predictive analytics, robotics, and AI across industries, focusing short-term on electric power and utilities

Today, Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, and Avitas Systems, a GE Venture, announced a strategic alliance to bring to market cross-industry, analytics-based inspection. This partnership will provide enhanced end-to-end inspection services to customers at a global scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204006007/en/

John Spirtos, President, Avitas Systems (left) and Philippe Donche-Gay, Senior Executive Vice President, international Operations Support, at Bureau Veritas (right) sign their partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the partnership, Bureau Veritas will advance its independent inspection services with the Avitas Systems cloud-based platform, combining automated data collection and artificial intelligence techniques to bring continuous industrial risk management to a new level for asset owners.

Avitas Systems will provide technologies, including sensors, drones, and other robotics, paired with deep learning-based data analytics to automatically recognize asset defects and deliver results via an online interface with user-accessible data and reporting. New technologies will prevent inspectors from working in high-risk and repetitive working conditions, which will improve overall safety and efficiency.

"We are very excited to partner with Bureau Veritas, especially given its global reach and reputation for industry-leading inspection and certification," said Alex Tepper, Founder and Head of Corporate and Business Development at Avitas Systems. "By combining resources, we will have an unrivaled digital inspection offering."

Bureau Veritas will provide its deep-rooted, global expertise in industrial assets, notably in visual inspection and non-destructive testing, to create a wide range of integrity assessment models and upgraded services using Avitas Systems technologies.

The joint offering will initially focus on electric power and utility assets, notably renewable energy, and will progressively expand to other industrial assets.

"Digital transformation is a unique opportunity for our customers and business sector to redefine the way asset integrity and performance are managed, while improving the safety of inspectors on the field," said Joerg Gmeinbauer, Global Market Lead, Power Utilities at Bureau Veritas. "This next generation of inspection services will revolutionize the way industries monitor their assets, while enabling us to make our core mission of risk reduction and performance improvement a reality in the digitalized world."

About Avitas Systems, a GE Venture

Avitas Systems is a GE Venture advancing the inspection services industry across oil and gas, transportation, and electric power sectors through predictive data analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Its solutions increase safety and decrease inspection costs by providing state-of-the-art robotic-based autonomous and semi-autonomous inspection management, smart scheduling, and a cloud-based platform that analyzes and stores comprehensive inspection data. Avitas Systems delivers advanced insights based on anticipated risk, boosting facility productivity. For more information, visit http://www.avitas-systems.com/, or follow on Twitter (@Avitas_Systems) and LinkedIn.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 74,000 employees located in 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, or follow on Twitter (@BureauVeritas) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204006007/en/

Contacts:

Avitas Systems, a GE Venture

Dominique Mann, 202-316-7103

dominique.mann@ge.com

or

Bureau Veritas Group, Media:

Delphine Schroeder, +33 (0)6 82 51 65 29

delphine.schroeder@dscommunication.fr

or

Delphine Sacleux, +33 (0)6 71 10 80 03

delphine.sacleux@dscommunication.fr

or

Véronique Gielec, +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01

veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com

or

Bureau Veritas Group, Analysts/Investors:

Laurent Brunelle, +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09

laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com