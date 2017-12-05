WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood wins contract supporting GlaxoSmithKline

5 December 2017

Wood wins multi-million dollar contract supporting GlaxoSmithKline in Germany

Wood is providing GSK Vaccines GmbH (GSK), part of GlaxoSmithKline Group, with engineering, procurement and construction management services for a new biotech facility to be built in Marburg, Germany.

The new multi-million dollar contract includes detailed design, procurement and subcontracting services, expediting and inspection of process equipment and packages, construction management, coordination of commissioning, engineering follow-up during construction, design qualification, as well as the overall project management.

Wood's Environment & Infrastructure Solutions business has already completed outline design for the facility, which will produce bulk recombinant proteins used in meningitis vaccines. Completion of commissioning is scheduled for July 2019.

The contract builds on Wood's 12-year relationship supporting GSK Vaccines GmbH across its global portfolio and is the second to be awarded under a five-year master agreement, signed in June 2016.

Robin Watson, Wood's chief executive, said: "This new contract recognises GSK's confidence in our global capabilities and broad, innovative solutions, based on our strong track record of supporting them for over a decade in locations including Singapore, Belgium, Italy, France and Hungary.

"Our focus is applying our vast knowledge and expertise in designing and constructing vaccines facilities, to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of this significant project in Germany. We look forward to working in partnership with GSK on this contract, which is another significant step towards delivering our growth ambitions in the pharmaceuticals sector.'

