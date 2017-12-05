Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 05/12/2017 / 14:58 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics' Subsidiary Tuvia Italia Wins Capital Elite Award **at China Awards in Milan* Milan, Italy, 5 December 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that its Italian subsidiary Tuvia Italia S.p.A. ('Tuvia') has won the Capital Elite Award at the China Awards 2017, in Milan, Italy. The China Awards, co-organised by the Italy-China Foundation and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, recognise and champion Italian and Chinese companies that have maximised opportunities of cross-border investment in both countries. Judges of the awards included senior members of the premier Italian financial newspaper MF-Milano Finanza, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, and the University of Brescia. Alessandro Canese, Managing Director of Tuvia, said, "Receiving the Capital Elite Award is a wonderful recognition of how investment opportunities for many sectors depend upon efficient logistics services. The tools to trade across borders and supply the international markets are increasingly important to today's shippers, and we do our utmost to facilitate them, including acting as tax agent for non-EU customers wishing to set up operations in Italy. Headquartered in Milan with offices in Verona, Venice, Trieste and Nerviano, Tuvia is amongst the most dynamic companies in the field of air, ocean, land, multimodal shipments, and integrated logistics in Italy. The addition of Tuvia in May 2017 to Kerry Logistics' network allows its existing Italian client base to benefit from Tuvia's expertise and full range of services as well as giving Tuvia's customers in Italy access to complete supply chain solutions and a globally integrated network. -End- *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 48 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PTEOREHNLD [1] Document title: KL Subsidiary Tuvia Italia Wins Capital Elite Award in Milan_EN (5Dec2017)_Final 05/12/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ddc6986be1d0e449989e6969e9c662e7&application_id=635629&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

