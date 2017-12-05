Dutch hospital uses Sectra"'s enterprise image management solution for multisite collaboration

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that all St. Antonius Hospital locations have now gone live with Sectra's enterprise image management solution for radiology, nuclear medicine and cardiology. With this solution for handling medical images across multiple locations and medical disciplines in a single system, physicians at St. Antonius can seamlessly share images and information with each other. Using a single system that is tightly integrated with the Epic EMR system will also reduce the workload of the IT department.

"Having a single system for all medical images improves efficiency in multiple ways," says Eric Vlasman, Information Manager at St. Antonius Hospital. "Physicians can more easily access images and are able to smoothly share information across departments. As a result, we see increased efficiency, which of course ultimately benefits our patients."

With the new enterprise image management solution, St. Antonius has gained a unified imaging solution for radiology, nuclear medicine and cardiology, a solution that covers the organization's multiple locations. A total of approximately 600,000 images per year will be handled by the Sectra solution.

"This was a major installation project since we went live with both the Sectra solution and the Epic solution at the same time. The solutions are now up and running as planned," explains Eric Vlasman.

Medical images and patient information are now available throughout the hospital using Sectra's universal viewer and the integration with the Epic EMR system.



For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/dutch-hospital-uses-sectra-s-enterprise-image-management-solution-for-multisite-collaboration,c2407256

The following files are available for download: