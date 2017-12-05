The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 7 December 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,710,993,631 shares (DKK 171,099,363.10) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,444,900 shares (DKK 144,490) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,712,438,531 shares (DKK 171,243,853.10) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 0,36 kr. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ----------------------------------------------------------------





